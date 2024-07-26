posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Quoting: OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 8.1 review - Still only good, not great —

Overall, I like OnlyOffice Desktop Editors. It's a pretty solid, slick program. But it is not without faults. The UI is too "modern". It could be a bit more old school, especially when it comes to colors, contrast, fonts. The tabbed view is great, but it can also be tricky, especially if one works with a lot of files. My biggest gripes are: style management (quite limited) and weird sluggishness opening documents. The last one really is out of place, and I have no good explanation for it. But it does ruin the general impression of the program, or programs if you will.

On the plus side, Desktop Editors deliver a free, complex office suite, with lots of nice extras. Some people probably won't care for a few of these, like translation, macros, OCR, and then some, but they are handy additions for the professional office setting. The basic three elements - documents, sheets, presentations - work fine, and you get solid if not perfect Microsoft Office format compatibility.

For the free price tag, this is quite all right, but not a jail-free card for not making the product better. For OnlyOffice to truly shine, the next milestones ought to focus around responsiveness, styles and ergonomics. Well, there you go. If you feel there's not enough choice in the office space, you want something other than Microsoft Office, and you're not happy with the other free software options, OnlyOffice could be the alternative you're looking for. Just be aware of some of the rough edges. We're done. See you around, folks.