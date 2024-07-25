Openwashing PR From Facebook and Others

Dubbed “Wilma”, Linux Mint 22 is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and uses the Linux 6.8 kernel. It will receive security updates until 2029 and new kernel versions as they’re available upstream in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS repositories.

NVIDIA 560 promises an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

The Forlinx Embedded FET3576-C SoM and its carrier board are designed to meet the demands of the AIoT market, emphasizing high performance, substantial computing power, and energy efficiency. Built around the Rockchip RK3576, this hardware platform incorporates dual GbE LAN ports, PCIe support, wireless capabilities, as well as CAN and RS485 protocols.

Radxa has introduced an upgraded version of their Radxa ROCK 5B, originally launched in 2022. This latest iteration of the single-board computer retains the Rockchip RK3588 SoC from its predecessors, now enhanced with significant upgrades including LPDDR5 RAM, dual M.2 M Key connectors, onboard Wi-Fi 6, among other features.

AAEON has expanded its product range with the launch of two innovative All-in-One Panel PCs: the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078. These new models highlight AAEON’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology aimed at meeting both industrial and retail needs.