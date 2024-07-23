NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 23, 2024



NVIDIA 560 promises an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.

It also promises support for the EGL_KHR_platform_x11 and EGL_EXT_platform_xcb extensions on Xwayland, a PipeWire backend to NvFBC to enable it to work on Wayland compositors that support screencasting via XDG Desktop Portal, and support for multiple concurrent clients to NvFBC direct capture.

