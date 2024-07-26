today's howtos
-
Network World ☛ Gauging system activity on Linux with dstat
Linux provides a number of commands that provide information about disk and system activity along with system and resource stats. One of the most useful commands is dstat. It provides an extensive number of detailed statistics on system activity.
-
ZDNet ☛ This AI-powered Linux terminal app can help you learn how to use commands
I've been using Linux for decades and even though the GUIs have all become good enough that I could go without ever running another command, I still often depend on the terminal and CLI (Command Line Interface) when I want to get things done quickly.
-
TechTarget ☛ Intro: How to use BlackArch Linux for pen testing
BlackArch Linux offers a lot of pen testing and security benefits, but it requires knowledgeable and independent professionals who can put the distribution to work.
-
TecMint ☛ Learn Basic Mathematical Operations in Bash Scripting – Part IV
Before this article, three articles in the Shell Scripting Series have been published and they are: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on GNU/Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AppImage on GNU/Linux Mint 22. AppImage is a self-contained application format that aims to simplify the distribution and usage of GNU/Linux applications across different distributions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Android Studio on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Android Studio offers a robust set of tools for building apps across various Android devices. With its intuitive interface, advanced code editing capabilities, and performance optimization features, it has become the go-to choice for developers worldwide.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Composer on Debian 12, 11 or 10 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust on Debian 12, 11 or 10 Linux
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Security Headers in Nginx
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Android Studio on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install R on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WordPress with Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
-
nixCraft ☛ How to install and configure sudo on Debian Linux
The minimal version of Debian GNU/Linux 12/11 does not support sudo. When performing a network installation for Debian, the usual approach is to use the minimum version, which only installs the essential packages. Most GNU/Linux container images based upon Debian also skip sudo, and if your project needs sudo, then read on how to install and configure sudo and grant access to a user on a Debian GNU/Linux version 12/11.
-
nixCraft ☛ Shell script to monitor MariaDB replication and send email alert about server health status
Here is a simple shell script to notify secondary read-only replica (slave) MariaDB server health status failure via email and push notification. Master-slave data replication allows you to copy databases to multiple MariaDB servers.
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Mattermost on Debian 12
An open-source messaging system, Mattermost provides a secure and flexible chat service with features like file sharing, a search function [...]
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Day 108: the of S syntax in :nth-child() - Manuel Matuzovic
You can use the of S syntax in the :nth-child() pseudo-class to filter elements before the arguments in :nth-child() apply.
The S in of S stands for a forgiving selector list.
-
Data Swamp ☛ Full-featured email server running OpenBSD
This blog post is a guide explaining how to setup a full-featured email server on OpenBSD 7.5. It was commissioned by a customer of my consultancy who wanted it to be published on my blog.
Setting up a modern email stack that does not appear as a spam platform to the world can be a daunting task, the guide will cover what you need for a secure, functional and low maintenance email system.