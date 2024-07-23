Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 23, 2024



Dubbed “Wilma”, Linux Mint 22 is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and uses the Linux 6.8 kernel. It will receive security updates until 2029 and new kernel versions as they’re available upstream in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS repositories.

The flagship edition features the latest Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment while the Xfce and MATE editions ship with the Xfce 4.18 and MATE 1.26 desktop environments. The Wayland session in the Cinnamon edition is still in an experimental state and Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon will default to X11.

