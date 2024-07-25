today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker Desktop on Debian 12 (Bookworm)
Get Docker Desktop up and running on Debian 12 with our detailed and easy-to-follow guide. Step-by-step instructions tailored for Bookworm.
How to Unzip and Extract a tar.gz File
Unzipping and extracting Tar.gz files is routine work for a system administrator or developer, so we’ve created a tutorial on extracting Tar.gz files easily using the command line. What is a tar.gz File? A tar.gz file combines TAR (Tape Archive) and GZ (Gzip) compression.
TecMint ☛ How to Create a Local Ubuntu Package Cache with Apt-Cacher-NG
Apt-Cacher-NG is a caching proxy server (or apt proxy) for Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Edubuntu...
Linux Handbook ☛ Restart a Single Container with Docker Compose
Restarting single container within a multi-container Docker Compose application helps during development or troubleshooting.
TechRepublic ☛ Ubuntu Server Installation Checklist
If you’re an admin who’s been tasked with installing Ubuntu Server to your data center, you’ll quickly realize how easy it is to deploy this enterprise-ready platform. The operating system itself is incredibly easy to install and will take you maybe 10 minutes tops. After the initial deployment is complete, however, the real work begins.