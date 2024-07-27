Perl Programming Leftovers

Do you waddle the waddle?
Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.
The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.
Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.
The biggest new feature in the fwupd 1.9.22 release is support for updating the firmware on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. However, even though you’ll be able to update your Raspberry Pi 5’s firmware with fwupd, this support is marked as “unofficial” in this release.
VirtualBox 7.1 promises a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, a new NAT engine with IPv6 support, and ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs on macOS/ARM host.
Coming more than three and a half months after Qt Creator 13, the Qt Creator 14 release introduces support for Lua-based plugins, which lets developers extend the capabilities of Qt Creator without compiling C++ plugins for all supported platforms. APIs will be provided for tasks like registering language servers, actions, and preferences.