Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

-
4 Best Free and Open Source Elm Static Site Generators - LinuxLinks
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
-
Mangayomi - manga reader and anime streaming app - LinuxLinks
Mangayomi is a manga reader and anime streaming cross-platform app inspired by Tachiyomi and Aniyomi made with Flutter.
It allows users to read manga and watch anime from a variety of sources.
This is free and open source software.
-
bemoji - emoji picker - LinuxLinks
Simply execute bemoji without any options to set up the default emoji database and let you quickly pick an emoji. It will be copied to your clipboard for you to paste anywhere. If you execute bemoji -t it will directly type your emoji directly into whatever application is in focus.
When the emoji list is open you can always press Alt+1 to send the selected emoji to clipboard and Alt+2 to type the selected emoji, regardless of what the default action is set to. (Currently works in bemenu and rofi.)
You can also map the picker to a key combination for quick access.
This is free and open source software.
-
watchexec - run a command when files in the current directory change - LinuxLinks
watchexec is a simple, standalone tool that watches a path and runs a command whenever it detects modifications.
It’s useful for automatically running unit tests, running linters/syntax checkers, and rebuilding artifacts.
This is free and open source software.
-
projectable - TUI file manager built for projects - LinuxLinks
projectable is a highly configurable TUI file manager built for projects. It handles all your project’s file-based needs from a comfortable and smooth interface.
Above just a hierarchical view of your filesystem, projectable comes with built-in integration with tmux and git. Not only that, but it’s also incredibly extensible: providing sane defaults yet allowing just about everything to be customized. Never leave the comfortable TUI interface, and instead interact with your project efficiently and safely using the dashboard-style interface.
This is free and open source software.
-
amber - code search and replace tool - LinuxLinks
amber is a code search and replace tool written by Rust. Two commands (ambs/ambr) are provided. ambs means “amber search”, and ambr means “amber replace”.
This tool is inspired by ack, ag, and other grep-like tools.
amber is free and open source software.
-
reflex - run a command when files change - LinuxLinks
The flags change what changes cause the command to be rerun and other behavior.
You can specify files to match using either shell glob patterns (-g) or regular expressions (-r). If you don’t specify either, reflex will run your command after any file changes. (Reflex ignores some common editor and version control files).
This is free and open source software.
-
BeeRef - simple reference image viewer - LinuxLinks
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.
Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.
BeeRef is not like a traditional image viewer. This application lets you quickly arrange your reference images and view them while you create. This is free and open source software.