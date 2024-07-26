today's leftovers
Gizmo China ☛ Apple Maps is now available for Windows and Linux [Ed: Nope, browser is not "Linux"]
Apple is a company that usually keeps its glorious software exclusive to its own Apple devices. However, Apple Music is available on both Android and Windows, and the client for both platforms has a quite sleek design. Apple’s video call app, FaceTime was also exclusive to Apple devices in the past. And then Apple let people to make a call with Android users with the introduction of iOS 15. After a long wait, Apple Maps is finally available on non-Apple devices. Apple Maps Beta has been released platform-independently for everyone, it’s a website for now.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 569: The ZFS Pi
Enhancing FreeBSD Stability With ZFS Pool Checkpoints, Plaintext is not a great format for (system) logs, Initial playlist of 28 BSDCan Videos released, Installing FreeBSD 14 on Raspberry Pi 4B with ZFS root, A practical guide to VPNs, IPv6, routing domains and IPSEC, How to mount ISO or file disk images on OpenBSD, and more
Instructionals/Technical
-
Medevel ☛ How to Install MySQL Using Docker and Docker Compose: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
This tutorial will guide you through the process of installing MySQL using Docker and Docker Compose. Using Docker simplifies the setup and management of MySQL, making it easier to deploy and maintain.
