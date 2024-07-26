today's leftovers

Apple is a company that usually keeps its glorious software exclusive to its own Apple devices. However, Apple Music is available on both Android and Windows, and the client for both platforms has a quite sleek design. Apple’s video call app, FaceTime was also exclusive to Apple devices in the past. And then Apple let people to make a call with Android users with the introduction of iOS 15. After a long wait, Apple Maps is finally available on non-Apple devices. Apple Maps Beta has been released platform-independently for everyone, it’s a website for now.