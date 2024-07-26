Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Mastering Wildcard Searches in R with grep()
In R, finding patterns in text is a common task, and one of the most powerful functions to do this is grep(). This function is used to search for patterns in strings, allowing you to locate elements that match a specific pattern. Today, we’ll explore how to use wildcard characters with grep() to enhance your string searching capabilities. Let’s dive in!
[Repeat] Rlang ☛ The distribution has changed; and pretty tables in base R
Then I wondered how easy it would be to make a pretty table in R. If you google something like “pretty tables in R”, you will find a number of R packages that create HTML type code that can be saved as an HTML file, a PDF file, or another file format. Much has been written about these packages, but they seem a little complicated for basic work, and further, I like the idea of staying exclusively within the R environment. When I realized a table is just a collection of rectangles, it occurred to me that the base R commands of rectangle and text are pretty much all I need.
Austin Gil ☛ The C̶a̶k̶e̶ User Location is a Lie!!!
It’s not always this clear-cut. There is overlap in some cases, but it’s important to keep these distinctions in mind, because getting it wrong has different levels of severity. Showing the wrong currency is not as bad as miscalculating tax rates, which is still not as bad as violating an embargo, for example.
With that in mind, let’s look at the options we have.
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.3 RC 1
We are cautiously optimistic that Godot 4.3 is ready for release, please test it and let us know if we are right!
Python
Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 5: FunctionsFunctions are a very useful thing in any programming language.
A function is a block of code that you can execute over and over with no need to write the code in the program more than once. Most times, you can give the function a name and call it by the name of the function.
Gary Benson: Python atomic counter
Do you need a thread-safe atomic counter in Python? Use
itertools.count(): [...]
