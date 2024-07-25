Qt Creator 14 Open-Source IDE Released with Support for Lua-Based Plugins

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 25, 2024



Coming more than three and a half months after Qt Creator 13, the Qt Creator 14 release introduces support for Lua-based plugins, which lets developers extend the capabilities of Qt Creator without compiling C++ plugins for all supported platforms. APIs will be provided for tasks like registering language servers, actions, and preferences.

Qt Creator 14 also introduced a nicer user interface for managing plugins via the Extensions mode, the ability to switch between showing and hiding the disabled kits for your projects in the Projects mode, as well as support for opening a directory as a project via the new File > Open Workspace menu.

Read on