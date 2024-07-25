posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: DreamQuest N95 Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction - LinuxLinks —

This is a multi-part blog looking at a DreamQuest N95 Mini PC running Linux. The model we’re testing has an Intel N95 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. It sounds like an inexpensive machine to run Linux.

At the heart of the DreamQuest PC is the Intel N95, a processor which has 4 cores, 4 threads (i.e. there’s no hyperthreading), and a maximum turbo frequency of 3.40 GHz. It’s an interesting CPU in part because it offers Skylake performance at a fraction of the power, it can take DDR4 or DDR5 RAM, and can drive three 4K displays at 60Hz refresh rate.