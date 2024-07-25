Some Windows machines boot up in BitLocker recovery mode since a recent security update. Microsoft is aware of it and is warning users.

The culprit is the July 2024 Windows security update, KB5040442. Because this activates BitLocker’s protection mechanism for some users, they need to enter the unique recovery key. This is sometimes easier said than done, such as when BitLocker keys proved necessary in the global CrowdStrike outage. The key is retrievable by logging into the linked Microsoft account. BitLocker ensures that data on a device is protected and encrypted so that malicious parties cannot pull it from the drive when a Windows system is no longer in use or is stolen.