Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Flashback: Microsoft Enslaves Black People (Modern Slavery) for Profit, or Even for Losses (Still Sinking in Debt Due to LLMs' Failure)
"Paid Kenyan Workers Less Than $2 Per Hour"
New
-
Links 25/07/2024: Talks of Increased Pension Age and Biden Explains Dropping Out
Links for the day
-
Links 25/07/2024: Paul Watson, Kernel Bug, and Taskwarrior
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Microsoft's "Dinobabies" Not Amused
a slur that comes from Microsoft's friends at IBM
-
From Lion to Lamb: Microsoft Fell From 100% to 13% in Somalia (Lowest Since 2017)
If even one media outlet told you in 2010 that Microsoft would fall from 100% (of Web requests) to about 1 in 8 Web requests, you'd probably struggle to believe it
-
Microsoft Windows Became Rare in Antarctica
Antarctica's Web stats still near 0% for Windows
-
Links 25/07/2024: YouTube's Financial Problem (Even After Mass Layoffs), Journalists Bemoan Bogus YouTube Takedown Demands
Links for the day
-
Gemini Now 70 Capsules Short of 4,000 and Let's Encrypt Sinks Below 100 (Capsules) as Self-Signed Leaps to 91%
The "gopher with encryption" protocol is getting more widely used and more independent from GAFAM
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 24, 2024
-
Techrights Statement on YouTube
YouTube is a dying platform
-
[Video] Julian Assange on the Right to Know
Publishing facts is spun as "espionage" by the US government and "treason" by the Russian government, to give two notable examples
-
Links 25/07/2024: Tesla's 45% Profit Drop, Humble Games Employees All Laid Off
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 25/07/2024: Losing Grip and collapseOS
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):