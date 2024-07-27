today's howtos
Howard Oakley ☛ How big a backup store do you need?
The most difficult question when setting up a backup scheme is determining how much storage you need for all those backups. This article suggests how you can estimate how big that backup storage needs to be, assuming that you’re using incremental backup, like Time Machine, which keeps a sequence of older versions of each file in a series of multiple backups.
University of Toronto ☛ How I almost set up a recursive syslog server
You might wonder how on earth you do this to yourself without noticing, and the answer is the (dangerous) power of standardized installs.
Radka Janek: Installing backdoored Windows games on GNU/Linux - HoYoPlay & Zenless Zone Zero
You can easily run any backdoored Windows game on GNU/Linux nowadays without too much work. Let’s look at an example - gacha games - you won’t find those on Steam. How would you go about installing it on Linux, on your Steam Deck, or other gaming hardware? You don’t even need Lutris, but that is certainly an option if you use it. We’re gonna look at using Steam’s own functionality alone.
Five commands to Check the AlmaLinux or Rocky GNU/Linux version
This tutorial explains how to check the current version of our Almalinux or Rocky server systems using the command line or GUI.
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix JWM not recognize custom keyboard layout
Forum member Caramel posted about the problem in the forum, with a fix:
Architecting Cloud-Native Platforms: The Role of Domain-Driven Design and Cell-Based Architecture
By integrating Kubernetes and advanced cloud-native technologies such as eBPF, an effective cell-based architecture can be implemented.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on AlmaLinux 9. KDE Plasma is a powerful, customizable, and visually appealing desktop environment for GNU/Linux systems. It offers a wide range of features and customization options, making it a popular choice among GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Deb Package on OpenSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install deb package on openSUSE. OpenSUSE, a popular GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability and user-friendly interface, primarily uses RPM packages for software installation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Guacamole on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Guacamole on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Apache Guacamole is a powerful, open-source remote desktop gateway that enables seamless access to your computers from anywhere, using only a web browser.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Texmaker on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SMPlayer on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install HandBrake on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Chkrootkit on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
nixCraft ☛ Shell script to see Time-To-Live (TTL) for a DNS record on Linux, Unix, macOS and FreeBSD
TTL is an acronym for Time-To-Live (TTL) in DNS. It sets the time in seconds that a DNS record is allowed to be cached by DNS resolvers (caching server) before it needs to be fetched again from the authoritative name server. In other words, longer TTL can reduce the load on authoritative DNS servers and improve response times by keeping records in the cache longer. The shorter TTL is useful for frequently changing DNS records, as it ensures that updates are propagated quickly across the Internet.
peppe8o ☛ Install OSMC in Raspberry PI: Media Center focusing on Kodi
This tutorial will show you how to install OSMC on Raspberry PI computer boards.
Linux Handbook ☛ List All Pods and Nodes in Kubernetes
In this quick Kubernetes tutorial, learn about getting pods and nodes information.