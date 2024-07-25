Software: Mission Center, WordPress, Chrome, and OpenShift
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Mission Center – Modern Task & Service Manager App for Linux
Looking for a system monitor, task manager, and service manager app for your GNU/Linux Desktop? Try Mission Center! It’s a free open-source application written in Rust programming language, and uses GTK4 + LibAdwaita for its modern user interface that’s well integrated into Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, and other GNU/Linux with GNOME Desktop.
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.6.1 Maintenance Release
WordPress 6.6.1 is now available! This minor release features 7 bug fixes in Core and 9 bug fixes for the Block Editor. You can review a summary of the maintenance updates in this release by reading the Release Candidate announcement. WordPress 6.6.1 is a short-cycle release.
Chromium
Press Gazette ☛ Google scraps plan to ditch cookies on Chrome
Google plan to 'enclose the open web' has failed, say campaigners.
Security Week ☛ Google Will Keep Third-Party Cookies in Chrome
Google no longer plans on deprecating third-party cookies in Chrome and is working on an updated approach.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ How to get Red Bait OpenShift operators' information without oc-mirror plug-in
Deploying a Red Hat OpenShift operator in an online environment is a breeze! OpenShift will simply pull the required images from public registries, and voila, we're good to use it without any hassle.
