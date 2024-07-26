today's leftovers
[Updated] TecMint ☛ 5 Best PDF to Word Converters for Linux
There are a lot of powerful tools to view PDF files, so any Linux user can find something based on their own preferences. However, when it comes to editing, PDF files have certain limitations.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Pre-RC3 Image Released for Aeon Desktop
This prototype, which has been submitted to openSUSE Factory, introduces some significant changes and improvements. Notably, the dd backend in the tik installer has been replaced with a new systemd-repart backend. This change allows for the installation of Aeon with Full Disk Encryption that enhances the security features of the operating system.
Red Hat
Red Hat Official ☛ Unleashing 100GbE network efficiency: SR-IOV in Red Hat OpenShift on OpenStack
Diagram: ShiftonStack DPDK loopback network test setup
