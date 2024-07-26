posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Quoting: Gokapi 1.9 File Share Server Introduces Redis Support —

Gokapi, an open-source file-sharing and management software, has released its latest version, 1.9, which focuses on improved reliability, speed, and customization.

For those unfamiliar, it is a self-hosted lightweight file-sharing server written in Go that shares files that expire after a set number of downloads or days. It is known for its simplicity and effectiveness and is an alternative to the discontinued Firefox Send.