Kentaro Hayashi: apt-upgrade-canary - PoC apt JSON hook use case
apt-upgrade-canary is a helper program to alert when upgrading packages via apt.
If there are some packages which causes a critical or serious bug, it shows warnings for terminal.
Then you can stay on current version of package by canceling upgrades.
Qt ☛ Cloud-Native Software-in-the-Loop Testing with Qt and Squish
In today's fast-paced software development environment, the need for efficient and accurate testing methodologies has never been more crucial. As applications become increasingly complex and distributed, traditional testing approaches often fall short. This is where cloud-native software-in-the-loop (SIL) testing comes into play. Qt, a powerful cross-platform application development framework, along with Squish, Qt Group's automated UI testing tool, enable this modern testing pattern.
Andy Wingo: whippet progress update: funding, features, future
Greets greets! Today, an update on recent progress in Whippet, including sponsorship, a new collector, and a new feature.
the lob, the pitch
But first, a reminder of what the haps: Whippet is a garbage collector library. The target audience is language run-time authors, particularly “small” run-times: wasm2c, Guile, OCaml, and so on; to a first approximation, the kinds of projects that currently use the Boehm-Demers-Weiser collector.
GSoC '24 Progress: Week 7 and 8
Multiple Subtitle Track
I continued to refine the feature proposed in my previous blog. We can now add new layers directly on the timeline by simply dragging the existing subtitle out of the bottom border of the subtitle track. Adding, moving, and deleting subtitles work as before, now with layer support.
