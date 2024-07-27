Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (linux-firmware and squid), Debian (bind9), Fedora (kubernetes, thunderbird, and tinyproxy), Oracle (containernetworking-plugins, cups, edk2, httpd, httpd:2.4, kernel, kernel-container, libreoffice, libuv, libvirt, python3, and runc), Red Hat (freeradius:3.0, httpd, and squid), and SUSE (giflib and python-dnspython).
-
Krebs On Security ☛ Crooks Bypassed Google’s Email Verification to Create Workspace Accounts, Access 3rd-Party Services
Google says it recently fixed an authentication weakness that allowed crooks to circumvent the email verification required to create a Google Workspace account, and leverage that to impersonate a domain holder at third-party services that allow logins through Google’s “Sign in with Google” feature.
-
Windows TCO
-
TechRadar ☛ Microsoft Defender flaws attacked to spread dangerous malware
Cybercriminals are persistently looking to try and exploit a vulnerability in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Defender SmartScreen to deliver all kinds of malware and infostealers.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Crowdstrike has a lot to teach about routine system maintenance
The recent Crowdstrike outage has shown everything that can go wrong when doing a simple [Windows] update.
-
Security Week ☛ 97% of Devices Disrupted by [Windows] Restored as Insurer Estimates Billions in Losses
CrowdStrike says 97% of backdoored Windows systems impacted by its bad update are back online, just as an insurer predicts billions in losses for major companies.
-
Hackaday ☛ This Week In Security: EvilVideo, Crowdstrike, And InSecure Boot
First up this week is the story of EvilVideo, a clever telegram exploit that disguises an APK as a video file. The earliest record we have of this exploit is on June 6th when it was advertised on a hacking forum.
-
SANS ☛ ExelaStealer Delivered "From Russia With Love", (Fri, Jul 26th)
Some simple PowerShell scripts might deliver nasty content if executed by the target. I found a very simple one (with a low VT score of 8/65):
-