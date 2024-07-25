Events: Supercon, Free Software Directory Meeting, and DebConf24
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2023: Jesse T. Gonzalez Makes Circuit Boards That Breathe And Bend
Most robots are built out of solid materials like metal and plastic, giving them rigid structures that are easy to work with and understand. But you can open up much wider possibilities if you explore alternative materials and construction methods. As it turns out, that’s precisely what [Jesse T. Gonzalez] specializes in.
FSF
- FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, July 26, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC) ☞ http://www.fsf.org/events/fsd-20240726-irc
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, July 26 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Debian Family
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: DebConf24 Continuous Key-Signing Party
As most of you know, an important part that binds Debian together is our cryptographic identity assurance, and that is in good measure tightened by the Continuous Key-Signing Parties we hold at DebConfs and other Debian and Free Software gatherings.
