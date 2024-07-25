OpenSSL Unveils New Governance Model
The project has now split its governance into two independent but co-equal entities: OpenSSL Foundation and OpenSSL Corporation.
The Foundation will cater to non-commercial communities, while the Corporation will focus on commercial stakeholders. This division ensures that both sectors can operate independently and contribute autonomously to the project’s goals.
OpenSSL has announced that it has adopted a new governance framework: [...]