-
[Meme] 'Secure' Boot in a Nutshell
Ask Microsoft if it is "safe" to boot Linux
-
A 3-Year Campaign to Coerce/Intimidate Us Into Censorship: Targeting Guest Writers (Intimidation)
Some high-profile people have told me that the serial defamer is a "monster" (their word), so why would Neil Brown wish to help him?
-
[Meme] 3 Years Later
If you're going to start a fight, make sure you can handle it
-
When You Leave a Bad Employer and Move on to Better Things
Perhaps my main mistake was not resigning from my job sooner
-
No, Your Site Likely Does Not Need WordPress
I was one of the first users of WordPress
-
GNU/Linux in Cameroon: Rising Steadily While Windows Falls From 99% to Just 6%
If one also counts mobile (mostly Android)
-
Monkey See, Monkey Share
on deprivation of users
-
From 0.17% to 10% or More (GNU/Linux in Dominica)
Dominica isn't well known, but it does seem to have embraced Chromebooks in recent years
-
Links 28/05/2024: Tensions in East Asia, UK Mandatory National Service
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 28/05/2024: NetCrawl and Living in Lagrange
Links for the day
-
Guardian Digital, Inc (linuxsecurity.com) Handed Over Its Web Site to Chatbots That Generate SEO Garbage
They need to be called out on it
-
statCounter Sees Microsoft Windows at Below 1% in American Samoa
Not even 1%!
-
Windows Down to 60% of Guam's Desktops/Laptops and Down to a Quarter Overall
No wonder Microsoft is panicking
-
Today in UEFI 'Secure' Boot Debates (the Frog is Already Boiling and Melting)
Over at LQ today
-
[Meme] A "Modern" Web's Message in a Bottle
So-called 'security'
-
Brittany Day: Still Chatbot Slinging, Producing Fake 'Articles' About "Linux"
random garbage produced (and censored) by Microsoft
-
Almost 4k Gemini Capsules, 5th Anniversary Only Weeks Away
The Web will continue to deteriorate
-
Microsoft: $1 Million a Day for Contempt of Court Orders (Justice Department)
Microsoft behaves as if it's 100% exempt from laws
-
Catbodia? In Cambodia, Microsoft's Windows Fell to All-Time Low of Less Than a Quarter.
Cambodia is leaving Microsoft behind
-
[Meme] Deadnaming
Guess who uses a name that was deprecated well over a decade ago?
-
New Press Report Explains Microsoft Severance and Quiet (Undisclosed) Layoffs
Some people will call this "loophole", whereas others will opine that it is outright illegal (but kept secret to circumvent scrutiny)
-
Global South is Android/Linux (Windows Era Has Come to an End Already)
I've decided to take a quick glance at South American trends for all operating systems
-
[Meme] Unified Patent Troll
Unified Patent Court remains illegal and unconstitutional
-
The European Patent Office is Sinking
Officials (or national delegates) at the European Patent Organisation have long been warned about this (by staff representatives from the European Patent Office), but they ignored the warnings
-
Summer in the Air
We have a good pace going on owing to health, positivity, inertia and good software tools
-
GNU/Linux Activity in Belize
From an economic point of view, Microsoft needn't worry about Belize, but when it comes to preserving the Windows monopoly/monoculture Belize matters
-
Links 28/05/2024: Back to MP3, NVIDIA Sued by Authors
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 28/05/2024: Bad Beach and TLS
Links for the day
-
Microsoft Windows Fell From 100% to Just 7.5% in Sierra Leone
Based on statCounter
-
In Benin, Microsoft's Windows Fell Below 10%, GNU/Linux Surged to 6% or Higher on Desktops/Laptops
That's nearly 7% - a lot higher than the average in Africa
-
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 27, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, May 27, 2024
