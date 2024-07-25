today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ Effectively Use History Command in Linux
Master the history command and learn some interesting usage of the bash history feature in this tutorial.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Kill a Process on Linux using its Name
The pkill command allows you to provide the name of a process. It will then work out the ID of all matching processes and terminate them. The one downside of this tool is that it will terminate all processes that use the specified name and not one program. This makes is significantly riskier to use a process name over a process ID.
In the following sections, we will walk you very quickly through how to kill a process on Linux using its name and even provide some quick examples of how to terminate a process.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Public vs. Private IP Addresses: Key Differences Explained
In the realm of networking, IP addresses play a fundamental role in identifying devices and managing communication. However, not all IP addresses are created equal. This article delves into the distinction between public and private IP addresses, exploring their specific purposes, advantages, and implications for network management and security.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to install incus server on Debian 12/11
Incus is a free and open-source project for the next-gen container management platform. It is a fork of LXD (the container hypervisor). It can manage both GNU/Linux containers and virtual machines. Let us see how to install the stable version of the Incus server on Debian 11 or 12 and deploy both containers and VMs for fun and profit.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ Run0 vs Sudo: What’s the Difference?
Looking for a privilege escalation tool for your GNU/Linux system? Read our comparison of Run0 vs Sudo to find out which one is the best for you.
-
TechRepublic ☛ Tools and Tips for Creating Data Backups on GNU/Linux Servers
If you’re a systems administrator, it doesn’t matter what platform you use, so long as it can get the job done. Part of that job is ensuring the safety and viability of the data housed on those servers.
-
Medium ☛ Commonly Used Linux Commands (Brief Summary)
Linux is a powerful operating system widely used in servers, development environments, and embedded systems.