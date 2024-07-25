The pkill command allows you to provide the name of a process. It will then work out the ID of all matching processes and terminate them. The one downside of this tool is that it will terminate all processes that use the specified name and not one program. This makes is significantly riskier to use a process name over a process ID.

In the following sections, we will walk you very quickly through how to kill a process on Linux using its name and even provide some quick examples of how to terminate a process.