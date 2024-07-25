posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: Have you tried Desktop Mode with your Fairphone? - Fairphone —

Did you know that your Fairphone 5 can double up as a personal computer? All you need is a monitor and an HDMI to USB-C cable to hook it up. Add a wireless keyboard and mouse, and you have all the convenience of a desktop set-up without an actual computer.

So how does the magic happen? It’s called Desktop Mode. If you open up your Settings menu, you should find it nested under Display. The moment the device switches into desktop mode, you get an extremely user-friendly interface. There’s a taskbar, switchable app windows, and a control panel in the bottom right, just like you would see on a standard PC.

This writer gave the Fairphone 5’s desktop mode a whirl a few weeks ago, when I made the dubious decision to come to the office without my work laptop. With a multitude of monitors (and other PC paraphernalia) readily available, I decided to see if the Fairphone 5 could actually work as a temporary replacement. With most of my work stored in the cloud, it really wasn’t that much of a stretch for this experiment to work. Which it did. Quite well.