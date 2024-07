posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024



ArchEX 64bit is a Linux live system based on Arch Linux. Arch’s motto is KISS (“Keep It Simple Stupid”). ArchEX uses the Pantheon, KDE Plasma, and LXQt Desktop Environments.

Yay, an AUR helper, is installed.

ArchEX can easily be installed to a hard drive while running the system live.