posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Quoting: A Critical Bug In Libwayland Update Causes Plasma Desktop Freeze On Debian Sid/Trixie —

The upgrade to libwayland version 1.23.0-1 introduced a critical bug affecting the Plasma desktop environment in Debian sid/trixie. The change in shared memory handling led to an Xwayland crash, causing the desktop to freeze at login. While a temporary workaround of rebuilding KWin is available, a permanent fix is necessary to resolve the issue completely.

This incident highlights the challenges of maintaining rolling release distributions like Debian sid/trixie, where bleeding-edge updates can sometimes introduce unexpected compatibility issues. It also emphasizes the importance of thorough testing before rolling out updates to critical system libraries, especially in components that affect core desktop functionality.