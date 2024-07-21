OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
It basically carries all the features already included in the Release Candidate with the packages updated to the latest versions.
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07: A Linux-based alternative to Microsoft Windows 11 following Crowdstrike BSOD disaster
The release of OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 offers a timely Linux alternative for users considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11, particularly in the wake of the recent Crowdstrike-induced BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) disaster. This rolling release integrates the latest from the Release Candidate, featuring updated packages and enhanced stability.
At the forefront of this release is the introduction of KDE Plasma 6 as the default desktop environment, designed to enhance user experience with its improved aesthetics and functionality. For those seeking variety, there are additional spins available with LXQt (2.0.0 Qt6) and GNOME(46.3). It's important to note that while a Wayland-based ISO is offered, OpenMandriva advises that Wayland might not fully replace X11 for all users just yet, especially when used in VirtualBox environments.
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Rolls Out with Plasma 6
The release highlights the transition to KDE Plasma 6 (6.1.3) as the default desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Gear 24.05.2 app collection and Frameworks 6.4.
Additionally, OpenMandriva offers spins featuring LXQt 2.0 and GNOME 46.3, ensuring that users have multiple options to tailor their desktop environment to their preferences.
It is important to note that the distro provides a separate ROME Plasma6 Wayland installation ISO for those eager to explore the latest display server protocols.
However, the devs noted that Wayland may not yet be mature enough to replace X11 for most users. Issues such as booting to a black screen in VirtualBox are known but work smoothly on compatible hardware and in QEmu with KVM.