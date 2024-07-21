OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released

The release of OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 offers a timely Linux alternative for users considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11, particularly in the wake of the recent Crowdstrike-induced BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) disaster. This rolling release integrates the latest from the Release Candidate, featuring updated packages and enhanced stability.

At the forefront of this release is the introduction of KDE Plasma 6 as the default desktop environment, designed to enhance user experience with its improved aesthetics and functionality. For those seeking variety, there are additional spins available with LXQt (2.0.0 Qt6) and GNOME(46.3). It's important to note that while a Wayland-based ISO is offered, OpenMandriva advises that Wayland might not fully replace X11 for all users just yet, especially when used in VirtualBox environments.