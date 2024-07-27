SUSE, Ubuntu, and Games
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical to present keynote session at Kubecon China 2024
We are excited to announce that, on the 21st of August 2024, product managers Andreea Munteanu (AI) and Adrian Matei (Managed Services) will represent Canonical in a keynote session at Kubecon China, at the Kerry Hotel in Hong Kong.
Databases
Ubuntu ☛ MongoDB® use cases for the telecommunications industry
MongoDB® is one of the most widely used databases (DB Engines, 2024) for enterprises, including those in the telecommunications industry. It provides a sturdy, adaptable and trustworthy foundation. It also safeguards sensitive customer data while facilitating swift responses to rapidly evolving situations.
OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/28 & 29 & 30
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
As I informed you in my last ‘weekly review’ (end of week 27 – so three weeks ago), I enjoyed some vacation time of my own and used it to recharge by entirely stepping away from computers. Of course, you did not notice anything, as Ana was there to steer the big Tumbleweed ship around and snapshots have been delivered constantly. for completeness, I will also include things that happened during my absence to give more continuity to the reports.
During the weeks 28 – 30, 11 snapshots could be published (0705, 0708, 0709, 0710, 0711, 0712, 0714, 0715, 0716, 0722, 0724, and 0725). There was a larger gap between 0716 and 0722, as openQA detected some issues on Mesa and sdbootutil,. As we did not want you to suffer through those problems, snapshots were held back and the issues addressed.
Games
Casey Primozic ☛ Tools + Techniques for Procedural Gamedev
Most of the textures I use for my scenes are seamless - meaning that they tile along both axes without any visible discontinuities. They're popular in gamedev and used regularly.
