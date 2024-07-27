SUSE, Ubuntu, and Games

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

As I informed you in my last ‘weekly review’ (end of week 27 – so three weeks ago), I enjoyed some vacation time of my own and used it to recharge by entirely stepping away from computers. Of course, you did not notice anything, as Ana was there to steer the big Tumbleweed ship around and snapshots have been delivered constantly. for completeness, I will also include things that happened during my absence to give more continuity to the reports.

During the weeks 28 – 30, 11 snapshots could be published (0705, 0708, 0709, 0710, 0711, 0712, 0714, 0715, 0716, 0722, 0724, and 0725). There was a larger gap between 0716 and 0722, as openQA detected some issues on Mesa and sdbootutil,. As we did not want you to suffer through those problems, snapshots were held back and the issues addressed.