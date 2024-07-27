posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024



Quoting: Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued? —

Let’s start with some history. Funtoo Linux is a distribution derived from Gentoo, designed to emphasize performance, flexibility, and advanced configuration capabilities.

Daniel Robbins, the original founder of Gentoo Linux, created it in 2008 after stepping down from his position at Gentoo due to differing views with the Gentoo Foundation.

As expected, the distro maintains a close relationship with Gentoo, sharing many of the same principles and architectural designs. However, it diverges in key aspects, such as the bootstrapping and Portage system, profiles system, core tree updates mechanism, etc.