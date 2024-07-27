Coming more than three and a half months after Qt Creator 13, the Qt Creator 14 release introduces support for Lua-based plugins, which lets developers extend the capabilities of Qt Creator without compiling C++ plugins for all supported platforms. APIs will be provided for tasks like registering language servers, actions, and preferences.

VirtualBox 7.1 promises a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, a new NAT engine with IPv6 support, and ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs on macOS/ARM host.

The biggest new feature in the fwupd 1.9.22 release is support for updating the firmware on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. However, even though you’ll be able to update your Raspberry Pi 5’s firmware with fwupd, this support is marked as “unofficial” in this release.

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.