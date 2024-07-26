Ubuntu Pack 24.04 now available in ten editions with extra apps, drivers, and codecs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Although Ubuntu Linux comes with some apps out-of-the-box, Ubuntu Pack takes everything a few steps further by adding a full set of multimedia codecs and apps that turn it into an "all-inclusive" operating system that has everything needed by most home and office users. This week, Canonical's official partner UALinux is back with Ubuntu Pack 24.04, a version obviously based on Ubuntu Linux 24.04 LTS.

Ubuntu Pack 24.04 comes in the shape of no less than ten editions, namely Ubuntu (from Canonical), Gnome, LikeWin, Budgie, Cinnamon, KDE (Kubuntu), LXqt (Lubuntu), Mate, Unity, as well as Xfce (Xubuntu). The DDE (Deepin) edition has not been updated to 24.04 yet. All these editions come with all updates up to July 2024 and come with the Ubiquity installed preloaded. Support for running Windows apps is also available from the first moment, without the need to install anything.