Games: Scorchlands, Old School Rally, and More
Combining exploration, city-building and complex resource management, Scorchlands 1.0 is out now
Available now with Native Linux support and full Steam Deck support with the 1.0 release, Scorchlands has left Early Access. There's no Steam Deck rating just yet from Valve, but the developer made it clear the 1.0 update is "fully compatible with the Steam Deck" and they have "added full controller support and UI scaling to enhance the gameplay experience".
Old School Rally now Steam Deck Verified with an impressive roadmap ahead
Old School Rally released recently and it not only looks fantastic for retro rally fans, it's also now Steam Deck Verified. Valve did the verification on the latest Proton 9, so desktop Linux users will be good to go as well!
Vibrant Sokoban-style game Puzzledorf now available for Linux, works great on Steam Deck
The developer of Puzzledorf emailed in about their rather vibrant Sokoban-style game that recently added Native Linux support. Not only that, there's a demo now available too so you can try before you buy. And, the developer also just hooked up Steam Cloud Saves so you can pick up where you left off on whatever device you want.
No Rest for the Wicked now Steam Deck Verified thanks to latest update
No Rest for the Wicked from Moon Studios GmbH and Private Division has been through another major upgrade, and thanks to it the game is now Steam Deck Verified.
Spinny Dungeon is an upcoming slot machine roguelite that might eat away your time
While Spinny Dungeon won't suck away your money like a real slot machine, it will eat away your time. Certainly not the first to come up with the idea, with Luck be a Landlord also a pretty great version of it.
Valve gives developers some big reasons to add a demo on Steam
Valve have overhauled the way game demos work on Steam in some big ways, and it sounds like a really good thing for both developers and players.