LWN Articles on Kernel

On June 25, Matthew Wilcox posted a second version of a patch set introducing a new data structure called rosebush, which ""is a resizing, scalable, cache-aware, RCU optimised hash table."" The kernel already has generic hash tables, though, including rhashtable. Wilcox believes that the design of rhashtable is not the best choice for performance, and has written rosebush as an alternative for use in the directory-entry cache (dcache) — the filesystem cache used to speed up file-name lookup.

Rosebush is intended to present roughly the same API as rhashtable, with the main difference for users being the performance of the two hash tables — something which is critically important to the dcache, since it is referenced during almost all filesystem operations. All hash tables have the same basic structure, but the details can be quite important for performance. The key of the value being looked up (a file name, for example) is hashed, which is used to select a bucket from a top-level array of buckets. Multiple keys can have the same hash, however, so the hash table must either store multiple keys per bucket (the approach taken by rosebush and rhashtable), or use a more complicated bucket-selection algorithm (such as linear probing or cuckoo hashing). Rosebush uses arrays as fixed-size buckets, whereas rhashtable instead uses linked lists. While there are other differences between the two data structures, it is the avoidance of linked lists that Wilcox thinks will make the biggest difference.