LWN Articles on Kernel
Changing the filesystem-maintenance model
Maintenance of the kernel is a difficult, often thankless, task; how it is being handled, the role of maintainers, burnout, and so on are recurring topics at kernel-related conferences. At the 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit, Josef Bacik and Christian Brauner led a session to discuss possible changes to the way filesystems are maintained, though Bacik took the lead role (and the podium). There are a number of interrelated topics, including merging new filesystems, removing old ones, making and testing changes throughout the filesystem tree, and more.
A hash table by any other name
On June 25, Matthew Wilcox posted a second version of a patch set introducing a new data structure called rosebush, which ""is a resizing, scalable, cache-aware, RCU optimised hash table."" The kernel already has generic hash tables, though, including rhashtable. Wilcox believes that the design of rhashtable is not the best choice for performance, and has written rosebush as an alternative for use in the directory-entry cache (dcache) — the filesystem cache used to speed up file-name lookup.
Rosebush is intended to present roughly the same API as rhashtable, with the main difference for users being the performance of the two hash tables — something which is critically important to the dcache, since it is referenced during almost all filesystem operations. All hash tables have the same basic structure, but the details can be quite important for performance. The key of the value being looked up (a file name, for example) is hashed, which is used to select a bucket from a top-level array of buckets. Multiple keys can have the same hash, however, so the hash table must either store multiple keys per bucket (the approach taken by rosebush and rhashtable), or use a more complicated bucket-selection algorithm (such as linear probing or cuckoo hashing). Rosebush uses arrays as fixed-size buckets, whereas rhashtable instead uses linked lists. While there are other differences between the two data structures, it is the avoidance of linked lists that Wilcox thinks will make the biggest difference.
Development statistics for the 6.10 kernel
The 6.10 kernel was released on July 14 after a nine-week development cycle. This time around, 13,312 non-merge changesets were pulled into the mainline repository — the lowest changeset count since 5.17 in early 2022. Longstanding tradition says that it is time for LWN to gather some statistics on where the new code for 6.10 came from and how it got to the mainline; read on for the details.
As a reminder, much of the information that follows (and much that doesn't) can be had at any time from the LWN kernel source database, which is available to LWN subscribers.
Hierarchical storage management, fanotify, FUSE, and more
Amir Goldstein led a filesystem-track session at the 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit on his project to build a hierarchical storage management (HSM) system using fanotify. The idea is to monitor file access in order to determine when to retrieve content from non-local storage (e.g. the cloud). The session was a follow-up to last year's introduction to the project, which covered some of the problems he had encountered; this year, he was updating attendees on its status and progress, along with some other problem areas that he wanted to discuss.
Reports from OSPM 2024, part 1
The sixth edition of the Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel (OSPM) Summit took place on May 30-31 2024, and was graciously hosted by the Institut de Recherche en Informatique de Toulouse (IRIT) in Toulouse, France. This is the first of a series of articles describing the discussions held at OSPM 2024; topics covered include latency hints, energy-aware scheduling, ChromeOS, and user-space schedulers.
IRIT is one of the largest French joint research units (unité mixte de recherche), with more than 700 collaborators and the stated mission of placing ""mankind and its environment at the heart of computer science""; it is a fitting partner for a gathering of kernel developers looking to optimize energy consumption in Linux. The list of sponsors for the Summit doesn't end at the IRIT: it also includes Arm, Linaro, and the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Pisa as the host for the Summit web site.
The following contains summaries of the sessions from the first half day of the event. A recording of the entire summit is available as a playlist on the IRIT YouTube channel.