Linux system administration encompasses managing the software and hardware of GNU/Linux systems, which can be complex, especially for those new to GNU/Linux or managing multiple systems. Fortunately, Webmin, a web-based interface, simplifies many of the routine tasks involved in maintaining a healthy GNU/Linux system. This article explores how Webmin can be an invaluable tool for beginners and seasoned system administrators alike by providing a straightforward approach to managing GNU/Linux configurations through a simple browser interface.