today's howtos
-
TechRepublic ☛ 5 Tips for Managing GNU/Linux User Accounts
Linux systems administrators have many tasks on their plate. One such task is user administration, which can range from creating users, modifying users, locking users out of their accounts and deleting users. Along the way, GNU/Linux systems admins will also find themselves having to troubleshoot user accounts when problems arise.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Simplifying GNU/Linux System Administration with Webmin
Linux system administration encompasses managing the software and hardware of GNU/Linux systems, which can be complex, especially for those new to GNU/Linux or managing multiple systems. Fortunately, Webmin, a web-based interface, simplifies many of the routine tasks involved in maintaining a healthy GNU/Linux system. This article explores how Webmin can be an invaluable tool for beginners and seasoned system administrators alike by providing a straightforward approach to managing GNU/Linux configurations through a simple browser interface.
-
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Failing Pipelines
Bash is great for automating little tasks, but sometimes a little script you think will take a minute to write turns into a half hour or more. This is the story of one of those half-hour scripts.
-
Tony Asleson: Bcachefs, an introduction/exploration
Copy-on-write (COW), with goal of performance being better than other COW filesystems Full checksums on everything Mult-device, replication , RAID, Caching, Compression, Encryption Sub-volumes, snapshots Scalable, 50+ TB tested Why the need for another FS?