GNU/Linux-Friendly Devices/Embedded Products
OMG Ubuntu ☛ This $60 defective chip maker Intel SBC is Cheaper & Faster than a Raspberry Pi 5
Love the idea of tinkering around with a small, single-board computer (SBC) but need something more powerful than most ARM-based offerings provide? If so, the new Radxa X4 from Radxa may be of interest. Powered by an defective chip maker Intel N100 CPU with defective chip maker Intel UHD graphics, the Radxa X4 delivers better performance in CPU and GPU tasks than a Raspberry Pi 5, at a similar price point. It won’t match ARM-based devices in power consumption, and is going to run hotter under load too.
CNX Software ☛ Building a workstation with Radxa ROCK 5 ITX (Arm) or Milk-V Jupiter (RISC-V) mini-ITX motherboard – Part 1: The hardware
Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is a mini-ITX motherboard powered by a Rockchip RK3588 octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 processor, and the Shenzhen Milk-V Jupiter is another mini-ITX motherboard, but based on SpacemIT K1 octa-core 64-bit RISC-V processor instead. When Radxa contacted me about reviewing those, I thought it would be interesting to review a complete kit with a mini-ITX case since I had never built this type of system myself. Yesterday, I was surprised to receive two large packages and thought maybe a company sent me a 3D printer or laser engraver kit, but instead, I got one package with the two Arm and RISC-V mini-ITX motherboards and another with a mini-ITX NAS enclosure with 6x SATA bays.
CNX Software ☛ LOLIN S3 Mini Pro – A tiny ESP32-S3 board with a 0.85-inch display and a multi-color PCB
LOLIN S3 Mini Pro is a tiny ESP32-S3 WiFi and BLE board with a 0.85-inch display and it’s one of the first boards I’ve seen with a multi-color PCB that some PCB manufacturers have been offered recently.
Hackaday ☛ Colour Film Processing For The 2020s Hacker
We’re now somewhere over two decades since the mass adoption of digital photography made chemical film obsolete in a very short time, but the older technology remains in use by artists and enthusiasts. There’s no longer a speedy developing service at you local mall though, so unless you don’t mind waiting for one of the few remaining professional labs you’ll be doing it yourself. Black-and-white is relatively straightforward, but colour is another matter. [Jason Koebler] has set up his own colour processing lab, and takes us through the difficult and sometimes frustrating process.
CNX Software ☛ Lattice MachXO5D-NX FPGA family enables Hardware Security in Programmable FPGAs
Lattice Semiconductor has recently introduced the MachXO5D-NX FPGA family, which integrates a hardware root of trust (RoT) into low-power FPGAs. This addresses security challenges by combining on-chip Flash memory and hardware encryption to minimize code capture risks during load time. The MachXO5D-NX family includes three variants with logic cell counts of 27k (FMXO5-25), 53k (LFMXO5-55T), and 96k (LFMXO5-100T).
CNX Software ☛ tinySniffer WiFi-connected USB sniffer is based on NanoPi NEO Air SBC
TinySniffer is a USB sniffer based on the Allwinner H3-powered NanoPi Neo Air SBC, designed to capture USB 1.x and 2.0 packets remotely, and whose captured data is compatible with the popular Wireshark packet analyzer tool.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Linux-Compatible Board Built Around RK3576 with 6TOPS NPU for AIoT Applications
The Forlinx Embedded FET3576-C SoM and its carrier board are designed to meet the demands of the AIoT market, emphasizing high performance, substantial computing power, and energy efficiency. Built around the Rockchip RK3576, this hardware platform incorporates dual GbE LAN ports, PCIe support, wireless capabilities, as well as CAN and RS485 protocols.