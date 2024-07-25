posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: Arduino to switch from Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS - CNX Software —

Arduino is not new to the Zephyr project as the company became a Silver member last year, and they were aware that Arm Mbed would be phased out before the rest of us. That means work to develop an Arduino core based on an underlying Zephyr layer has been going on for a while.

Since this is all low-level software, end users should not notice any differences when switching from an Arm Mbed-based Arduino Code to a Zephyr-based one since the Arduino APIs exposed by the abstraction layer should not change at all. The Zephyr project was first introduced in 2016 as a lightweight RTOS managed by the Linux Foundation and we’ve covered several products making use of Zephyr OS over the years.

Check out Arduino’s announcement if you want to learn more about the Zephyr RTOS switch, and you can also watch Arduino’s Martino Facchin interview Zephyr’s Benjamin Cabè at Arduino Days 2024 about four months ago.