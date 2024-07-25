Arduino to switch from Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 560 Beta Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default

NVIDIA 560 promises an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.

Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Dubbed “Wilma”, Linux Mint 22 is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and uses the Linux 6.8 kernel. It will receive security updates until 2029 and new kernel versions as they’re available upstream in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS repositories.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

Linux-Compatible Board Built Around RK3576 with 6TOPS NPU for AIoT Applications

The Forlinx Embedded FET3576-C SoM and its carrier board are designed to meet the demands of the AIoT market, emphasizing high performance, substantial computing power, and energy efficiency. Built around the Rockchip RK3576, this hardware platform incorporates dual GbE LAN ports, PCIe support, wireless capabilities, as well as CAN and RS485 protocols.

(Updated) Radxa Teases Upgraded ROCK 5B+ SBC with LPDDR5 RAM and Onboard Wi-Fi 6

Radxa has introduced an upgraded version of their Radxa ROCK 5B, originally launched in 2022. This latest iteration of the single-board computer retains the Rockchip RK3588 SoC from its predecessors, now enhanced with significant upgrades including LPDDR5 RAM, dual M.2 M Key connectors, onboard Wi-Fi 6, among other features.

AAEON Unveils All-in-One Panel PCs Powered by Intel & Rockchip Processors

AAEON has expanded its product range with the launch of two innovative All-in-One Panel PCs: the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078. These new models highlight AAEON’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology aimed at meeting both industrial and retail needs.

ASRock DSF-A6000: Featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 Processor and Triple RJ-45 Ports

ASRock Industrial has introduced the DSF-A6000 Embedded Box PC, tailored for diverse business environments. This unit leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor, providing stable and robust processing and graphics performance. It is ideally suited for 4K quad display setups used in digital signage, video walls, and kiosk systems.

Arduino to switch from Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024

Arduino

Quoting: Arduino to switch from Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS - CNX Software —

Arduino is not new to the Zephyr project as the company became a Silver member last year, and they were aware that Arm Mbed would be phased out before the rest of us. That means work to develop an Arduino core based on an underlying Zephyr layer has been going on for a while.

Since this is all low-level software, end users should not notice any differences when switching from an Arm Mbed-based Arduino Code to a Zephyr-based one since the Arduino APIs exposed by the abstraction layer should not change at all. The Zephyr project was first introduced in 2016 as a lightweight RTOS managed by the Linux Foundation and we’ve covered several products making use of Zephyr OS over the years.

Check out Arduino’s announcement if you want to learn more about the Zephyr RTOS switch, and you can also watch Arduino’s Martino Facchin interview Zephyr’s Benjamin Cabè at Arduino Days 2024 about four months ago.

Read on

