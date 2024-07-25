Programming Leftovers
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Go features by version
This is a summary of which major features appeared in which versions of Go.
Go is released every six months. Each major Go release is supported until there are two newer major releases. Critical problems are fixed by issuing minor revisions.
Karl Seguin ☛ Zig's Temporary Variable are Const
This is a good argument for, whenever possible, making things const. Certainly the values parameter of our add function should have been. But in cases where you can't, Zig forces you to be explicit. Error messages could always be better and this is no exception. On the one hand, the error message is perfectly accurate. On the other hand, a hint to help resolve the the conflict between the inferred type and no-implicit-var would probably be welcomed.
Rlang ☛ plotting individual values within multiple groups together with their means
In this post I show how groupScatterPlot(), function of the rnatoolbox R package can be used for plotting the individual values in several groups together with their mean (or other statistics).
Rlang ☛ FAQs on RStudio: Installation, Features, and Tips for Data Analysis
Welcome to the ultimate resource for Frequently Asked Questions related to RStudio!
Rlang ☛ Checking if a String Contains Multiple Substrings in R
Introduction
Hello, fellow R programmers! Today, we’re looking at a practical topic that often comes up when dealing with text data: how to check if a string contains multiple substrings.
Peter Czanik: Why it is useful to set the version number in the syslog-ng configuration
The syslog-ng configuration starts with a version number declaration. Up until recently, if it was missing, syslog-ng did not start. With syslog-ng 4.8, this is changing.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Why it is useful to set the version number in the syslog-ng configuration
From this blog, you can learn why version information is useful, what workaround you can use if you do not want to edit your syslog-ng configuration on each update, and what changed in version 4.8.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: qlcal 0.0.12 on CRAN: Calendar Updates
The twelveth release of the qlcal package the QuantLib release 1.35 (made today) and contains more updates to 2024 calendars.
Python
LWN ☛ Improvements to the PSF Grants program
The Python Software Foundation (PSF) board has announced improvements to its grants program that have been enacted as a response to "
concerns and frustrations" with the program: [...]
Delete Files from S3 Quickly with Python (asyncio)
Managing large amounts of data on proprietary trap AWS S3 can be challenging, especially when you need to delete massive files quickly.
Rust
The New Stack ☛ Microsoft’s IT Outage Reminder: Rust Is Better Than C/C++ [Ed: The Microsoft GitHub pushers use the Windows outage to attack the programming language, not the shoddy practices]
Last week, the blue screen of death (BSOD) appeared on backdoored Windows systems across the world, caused by a faulty configuration
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Pedro Sader Azevedo: Accessibility Hackathon
When you stop and think about it, user interfaces are almost entirely designed around sight: they display graphical elements that are mostly interacted with by pointing and clicking (or touching). However, as we know, not everyone has “perfect” vision: some are color blind, some are short sighted, some are long sighted, etc. In many cases, these people can still interact with the same user interfaces as everyone else, but those with more severe visual impairments need a different method to use their computers.
