posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



Quoting: Thunderbird Is My Favorite Linux Email App Again, Here's Why —

Thunderbird was born in the early aughts, an era when most desktop apps displayed options in a menubar with a toolbar containing icons underneath. When I first came across Thunderbird, it felt right at home alongside the other programs I was using.

When I switched to Linux, Thunderbird still felt at home on desktops running the GNOME 2 interface. Then GNOME 3 came with a whole new look, and over time, Thunderbird increasingly felt out of place.

I love the GNOME desktop environment. It's my favorite computer interface, full stop, on desktops and mobile alike. I love its app design and miss it whenever I use other platforms. Thunderbird stuck out like a sore thumb, so I tried using the GNOME-based Geary email client instead. Eventually, I just fell back to webmail.