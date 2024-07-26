Fwupd Linux Firmware Updater Adds Unofficial Support for Raspberry Pi 5

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 26, 2024



The biggest new feature in the fwupd 1.9.22 release is support for updating the firmware on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. However, even though you’ll be able to update your Raspberry Pi 5’s firmware with fwupd, this support is marked as “unofficial” in this release.

This release also adds support for updating the firmware on the Framework SD Expansion Card, adds a PCB tag in the usi-dock GUID to distinguish different revisions, adds an explicit hidraw permission to the fwupd.service to improve support for multiple devices, and adds support for always loading the flashrom plugin when using the open-source Coreboot bootloader.

Read on