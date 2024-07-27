Windows TCO: Healthcare Besieged, ClownStrike Postmortem, Windows Ransomware
404 Media ☛ How the FBI Is Hunting North Korean Hackers Who Attacked U.S. Healthcare System
The FBI seized the contents of dozens of email addresses at Google and Yahoo used by North Korean hackers who are suspected of deploying ransomware against hospitals in the U.S., according to a recently unsealed court record reviewed by 404 Media.
Stephen Smith ☛ On the CrowdStrike Postmortem
Last time, I blogged on the massive IT outage created by CrowdStrike. Since then CrowdStrike has released their postmortem of what went wrong. Also hackers have been disassembling the CrowdStrike code to analyze how it works. Keep in mind that estimates of the damage to the economy of this outage are around 5.4 billion, so the CrowdStrike lawyers will be carefully vetting all released information, trying to minimize their legal liability. So far CrowdStrike has handed out a few $10 UberEats gift cards by way of an apology. I think these gift cards have been more insulting than helpful.
Although most companies are back online, some companies like Delta airlines really struggled as this outage surfaced bugs in their crew tracking software which couldn’t handle the backup and crashed. Let’s look at what people are saying caused the problem and the solutions being offered.
TechCrunch ☛ CrowdStrike offers a $10 apology gift card to say sorry for outage
The outage caused delays at airports in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dubai, and London, and across the United States. It also caused several hospitals to halt surgeries, and paralyzed countless businesses all over the world.
VOA News ☛ North Korean charged in ransomware attacks on US hospitals
A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea's military intelligence agencies has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
A grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, indicted Rim Jong Hyok, who is accused of laundering ransom money and using the money to fund additional cyberattacks on defense, technology and government entities around the world. The hack on American hospitals on other health care providers disrupted the treatment of patients, officials said.