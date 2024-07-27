Windows TCO: Healthcare Besieged, ClownStrike Postmortem, Windows Ransomware

Last time, I blogged on the massive IT outage created by CrowdStrike. Since then CrowdStrike has released their postmortem of what went wrong. Also hackers have been disassembling the CrowdStrike code to analyze how it works. Keep in mind that estimates of the damage to the economy of this outage are around 5.4 billion, so the CrowdStrike lawyers will be carefully vetting all released information, trying to minimize their legal liability. So far CrowdStrike has handed out a few $10 UberEats gift cards by way of an apology. I think these gift cards have been more insulting than helpful.

Although most companies are back online, some companies like Delta airlines really struggled as this outage surfaced bugs in their crew tracking software which couldn’t handle the backup and crashed. Let’s look at what people are saying caused the problem and the solutions being offered.