OPNsense 24.7 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



For more than 9 and a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

24.7, nicknamed "Thriving Tiger", features a new dashboard, system trust MVC/API support, GRE and GIF MVC/API support, NAT 1-to-1 MVC/API support, WireGuard QR code generator, dynamic IPsec VTI tunnel support, experimental OpenVPN DCO support, FreeBSD 14.1, Python 3.11 plus much more.

The upgrade path from 24.1.x will follow tomorrow. Do not be hasty. The major operating system upgrade has not happened in while and should be taken with the appropriate amount of care.

Download links, an installation guide[1] and the checksums for the images can be found below as well.

