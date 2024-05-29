Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple DVD Player - LinuxLinks
DVD Player plays DVDs using your built-in DVD drive or an external DVD drive.
DVD Player is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Nova - web framework for Erlang - LinuxLinks
Nova makes it simple to build a fault-tolerant and distributed web application.
It takes ideas from different web frameworks and implements them with the functionality and stability that Erlang and BEAM offer.
This is free and open source software.
Kando - pie menu to launch applications, simulate hotkeys, open URLs - LinuxLinks
Kando is a highly customizable pie menu for the desktop which allows you to create your own menus and actions.
For instance, you can use it to control your music player, to open your favorite websites, or to simulate shortcuts.
This is free and open source software.
Koia - web application for visualizing and analyzing table-like data structures - LinuxLinks
Koia is an angular-based, a privacy-focused web application for visualizing and analyzing table-like data structures.
It offers a modern and minimalistic approach for creating flat tables, pivot-tables, summaries, relationship graphs and charts while having total control over your data.
This is free and open source software.
Leaflet - JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps - LinuxLinks
Leaflet is a JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps.
Leaflet is designed with simplicity, performance and usability in mind. It works efficiently across all major desktop and mobile platforms, can be extended with lots of plugins, and has a beautiful, easy to use and well-documented API
This is free and open source software.