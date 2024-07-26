Puzzledorf’s Colourful Demo, 7 Days to Die, and More
-
Puzzledorf’s Colourful Demo Arrives on Steam (Mac & Linux Included!)
SPG, aka Stuart’s Pixels Games, has announced and released a brand new demo for the Sokoban puzzle game Puzzledorf. The brand new demo is available on Steam, including on Mac & Linux. In addition, the demo is also available on Atari VCS, and there has also been confirmation that there will be a full release coming soon on Xbox consoles.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The 1.0 release for 7 Days to Die is finally here
A day some thought would never come, 7 Days to Die 1.0 is officially out now with quite the price increase to go with it. Previously £18.99, it's now £37.99.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Session Skate Sim, Skater XL, NBA 2k24 and more sports games in this new bundle
All ready for warm weather, the Gold Medal Games Summer 2024 Humble Bundle is live and all of them will be playable on Linux desktop and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dome Keeper - A Keeper's Duty is a big free upgrade out now
While developer Bippinbits are working on their next game that has a title so long it's just hilarious (PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant), they are still updating Dome Keeper with a big free update out now.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Truckful is a gorgeous looking trucking delivery game with something dark lurking
Truckful has been announced by MythicOwl, who recently released the really wonderful Planetiles and Truckful looks like one not to be missed.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 has released today on GOG
Fallout: London, the hotly anticipated game-changing mod for Fallout 4 is now finally available via GOG, because it's simply too big for modding sites. If you own Fallout 4 on GOG, you're good to go since GOG haven't updated to the "next-gen" version. If you have it on Steam, you'll need to downgrade to version 1.10.163.0.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ STALKER 2 delayed until November to fix unexpected anomalies
GSC Game World have decided to again delay the release of STALKER 2, as it's simply not ready for the public yet.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hexis is a slightly chaotic spin on Tetris where blocks come in all directions
This isn't your classic Tetris, this is Hexis, a block-falling puzzle game about building up your high score but the blocks will come from all directions. Note: key sent by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for MetalMercs with retro real-time tactical mech squad action
MetalMercs could be a good one for those of you who love customizable mech combat action, and this time it's not turn-based it's actually real-time. The simplistic retro visuals will be an acquired taste though I think on this one but it seems like the gameplay will make up for it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets Steam Deck Verified well ahead of release
Well that's a lovely surprise. Dragon Age: The Veilguard just got Steam Deck Verified, showing that Valve have been testing it ready for the upcoming release. Testing was done on the latest stable version of Proton, which is currently Proton 9.0-2.