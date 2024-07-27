BSD: Some BSD Stories About Deb Goodkin and Poul-Henning Kamp
FreeBSD ☛ Celebrating FreeBSD: Insights from Deb Goodkin
In recent interviews with CIO Influence and the Sustain Open Source Software and Craft of Open Source podcasts, Deb Goodkin, Executive Director of the FreeBSD Foundation, shared valuable insights into the world of FreeBSD. Her discussions highlighted the operating system’s unique strengths, community-driven development, and the crucial role of the FreeBSD Foundation. Here’s a look at the key takeaways from her appearances.
Ruben Schade ☛ Performance issues, and posts from Thursday
I spent some time fixing the performance issues some of you reported earlier this week; hopefully things look better now. It’s all actually configured and running correctly now! My plan is to eventually replace a bunch of stuff with the imitible Poul-Henning Kamp’s Varnish, but one step at a time.