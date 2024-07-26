Linux Devices and Open Hardware
Montana Linux ☛ Video: MiSTer FPGA July Updates
Hackaday ☛ A Simple Liquid Level Indicator With A Single IC
Often, the only liquid level indicator you need is your eyes, such as when looking at your cold beverage on a summer’s day. Other times, though, it’s useful to have some kind of indicator light that can tell you the same. [Hulk] shows us how to build one for a water tank using a single IC and some cheap supporting components.
Hackaday ☛ USB-C Powered Hotplate Is Not For Food
Once upon a time, it was deemed mostly silly to try and schlep power from a computer’s ports. Then it was kind of amusing to do so with USB, and before you knew it, we were running whole laptops off what started out as a data connector. These days, it’s not unusual to run a soldering iron off USB-C, or, as [MarkTheQuasiEngineer] has done—a hotplate!
Ruben Schade ☛ Repairing a Samsung DVD-Master from 2001
On the bench today is a Samsung 12x DVD-Master IDE drive, model SD-612. The barcode sticker says it was manufactured in Korea back in March 2001, which makes it older than many of my readers. That’s terrifying, why did I have to say that.
Ruben Schade ☛ The 1983 JVC A-K100 stereo amplifier
Clara and I are now the proud owners of this cute JVC A-K100, pictured in the middle of our robot media cabinet below. We bought it for $70 [sic!] from a gentleman in Melbourne, and we love it!
Raspberry Pi ☛ Gehn Imager Andotrope | The MagPi #144
Mike had not made anything with Raspberry Pi before, but it seemed ideal for the andotrope because he “needed a small, powerful computer with a lot of capabilities. Something that can blink lights on and off very well wouldn’t cut it for this project. An Arduino or ESP32 microcontroller just isn’t powerful enough, and a full desktop x86 computer would be such a hassle”. Raspberry Pi is used as a central computer to act as the master control device – the main hub that controls and synchronises everything. It handles the user input and the local Wi-Fi network, it communicates to the tablets via MQTT, it manages the Arduino Pro Mini motor controller and DFRobot DRI0042 motor driver, and it plays back the audio. “I’m quite impressed with how much it can manage simultaneously!” says Mike.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Getting Started with Meshtastic
Simply put—and copied shamelessly from the official website:
"An open source, off-grid, decentralized, mesh network built to run on affordable, low-power devices"
Meshtastic nodes are often tiny gumstick-size PCBs with a LoRa radio module, a couple buttons, a tiny OLED display, and a USB port.
Olimex ☛ ESP32-P4 Dual core RISC-V Open Source Hardware board is almost finished
The Chips are still not for free sale, but we are preparing and already have ESP32-P4-DevKit ready when the chips are available to start the production.
Wired ☛ Cars Are Now Rolling Computers, So How Long Will They Get Updates? Automakers Can’t Say
And Volkswagen is far from the only automaker to acknowledge that it needs to think hard about how to keep its increasingly sophisticated automotive software chugging into the future. For a decade now, automakers have extolled the virtues of the “software-defined vehicle”—a car that, because of a rethought electrical architecture and computer centralization, is able to update over time. The promise is a “smartphone on wheels”: a car that automakers can continue to improve well after an owner drives away from a showroom.