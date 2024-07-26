Linux Devices and Open Hardware

Mike had not made anything with Raspberry Pi before, but it seemed ideal for the andotrope because he “needed a small, powerful computer with a lot of capabilities. Something that can blink lights on and off very well wouldn’t cut it for this project. An Arduino or ESP32 microcontroller just isn’t powerful enough, and a full desktop x86 computer would be such a hassle”. Raspberry Pi is used as a central computer to act as the master control device – the main hub that controls and synchronises everything. It handles the user input and the local Wi-Fi network, it communicates to the tablets via MQTT, it manages the Arduino Pro Mini motor controller and DFRobot DRI0042 motor driver, and it plays back the audio. “I’m quite impressed with how much it can manage simultaneously!” says Mike.