Software: LocalSend, Alpaca, FOSS Weekly, Dolphin, and Libtool
Medevel ☛ LocalSend is a Free Open-source Alternative to AirDrop for Linux, Windows, macOS, Android and iOS
LocalSend is a cross-platform app that enables secure communication between devices using a REST API and HTTPS encryption. Unlike other messaging apps that rely on external servers, LocalSend doesn't require an internet connection or third-party servers, making it a fast and reliable solution for local communication.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Alpaca – New GTK4 App to Chat with Hey Hi (AI) Offline
Want to chat with Hey Hi (AI) models locally without internet connection? Here’s a simple app can do the job in GNU/Linux Desktop! It’s Alpaca, a free open-source application written in Python programming language. It uses Ollama as backend to manage and chat with multiple Hey Hi (AI) models, without needing any API keys.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.30: Mint 22 Features, Ultramarine Linux, CrowdStrike on GNU/Linux and More
Mint 22 is coming! Mint 22 is coming!
Barry Kauler ☛ KDE Dolphin file manager added to Flapi
Forum member Federico posted about unable to run KDE Okular and Dolphin in Easy 6.1.1:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=126953#p126953
See my replies. I advised to not install foreign packages. Okular is available via Flapi, the Flatpak installer. I have now added Dolphin permanently in Flapi, see github commits:
GNU ☛ libtool @ Savannah: libtool-2.5.1 released [beta]
Libtoolers! The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.1, a beta release. There have been 33 commits by 8 people in the 10 weeks since 2.5.0.