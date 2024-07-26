Release of Ubuntu DesktopPack 24.04 distribution

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



The Ubuntu*Pack 24.04 operating system is available for free download, which immediately after installation provides a completely self-sufficient and configured solution with all the necessary software "out of the box", which makes it an ideal system for use both on a home or work computer, and for installation on new computer equipment when it is sold.

The utilities and tools built into Ubuntu*Pack allow for its full implementation with integration into any existing IT environment, including a heterogeneous one, in which other operating systems are already present.

Also, a large selection of pre-installed programs in the system by default makes it convenient to use both in a completely isolated and closed corporate network without the ability to access the Internet, and in an open network with access to the Internet.

Ubuntu*Pack is presented in the form of 10 independent systems with different interfaces: Ubuntu (from Canonical), GNOME, LikeWin (Windows 10 style interface), Budgie, Cinnamon, KDE (Kubuntu), LXqt (Lubuntu), MATE, Unity and Xfce (Xubuntu).

