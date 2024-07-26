today's leftovers

I have been doing random coding experiments with my spare time that I never got to publicize much outside of my inner circles. I thought I would undust my blog a bit to talk about what I did in case it is useful for others.



For some background, I used to manage the bootloader team at Red Bait a few years ago alongside Peter Jones and Javier Martinez. I learned a great deal from them and I fell in love with this particular problem space and I have come to enjoy tinkering with experiments in this space.



There many open challenges in this space that we could use to have a more robust bootpath across GNU/Linux distros, from boot attestation for initramfs and cmdline, A/B rollbacks, TPM LUKS decryption (ala BitLocker)…



One that particularly interests me is unifying the firmware-kernel boot interface across implementations in the hypothetical absence of GRUB.