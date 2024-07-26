today's leftovers
Alberto Ruiz: Booting with Rust: Chapter 1
I have been doing random coding experiments with my spare time that I never got to publicize much outside of my inner circles. I thought I would undust my blog a bit to talk about what I did in case it is useful for others.
For some background, I used to manage the bootloader team at Red Bait a few years ago alongside Peter Jones and Javier Martinez. I learned a great deal from them and I fell in love with this particular problem space and I have come to enjoy tinkering with experiments in this space.
There many open challenges in this space that we could use to have a more robust bootpath across GNU/Linux distros, from boot attestation for initramfs and cmdline, A/B rollbacks, TPM LUKS decryption (ala BitLocker)…
One that particularly interests me is unifying the firmware-kernel boot interface across implementations in the hypothetical absence of GRUB.
Security
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (containernetworking-plugins, cups, edk2, httpd, httpd:2.4, libreoffice, libuv, libvirt, python3, and runc), Fedora (exim, python-zipp, xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland, and xmedcon), Red Hat (cups, fence-agents, freeradius, freeradius:3.0, httpd:2.4, kernel, kernel-rt, nodejs:18, podman, and resource-agents), Slackware (htdig and libxml2), SUSE (exim), and Ubuntu (ocsinventory-server, php-cas, and poppler).
Windows TCO
Scoop News Group ☛ North Korean hacker used hospital ransomware attacks to fund espionage
U.S. prosecutors say Rim Jong Hyok used ransom payments from American health care providers to steal military secrets.
Standards/Consortia
The Open Group Library ☛ The Open Group Base Specifications Issue 8: IEEE Std 1003.1™-2024 Edition
POSIX.1-2024 is simultaneously IEEE Std 1003.1™-2024 and The Open Group Standard Base Specifications, Issue 8.
POSIX.1-2024 defines a standard operating system interface and environment, including a command interpreter (or "shell"), and common utility programs to support applications portability at the source code level. POSIX.1-2024 is intended to be used by both application developers and system implementors and comprises four major components (each in an associated volume): [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Meet us in Sydney and let’s talk about how you can navigate your Hey Hi (AI) journey
Date: August 27, 2024 Venue: The Fullerton Hotel Sydney Time: 13:00 PM – 18:00 PM Hey Hi (AI) has officially taken off. Today, thousands of exciting projects are being taken to production in all industries, while a report by Deloitte found that use of gen Hey Hi (AI) by employees at Australian workplaces rose to 38% in 2023.
Ubuntu ☛ How do you select the best enterprise data storage solution for your business?
The choices you make around IT infrastructure have great impact for both business cost and performance, across areas as diverse as operations, finance, data analysis and marketing.
