Immich Hits Milestone with 40,000 Stars on GitHub

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024



Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has captured many users’ hearts worldwide and recently celebrated a remarkable achievement: reaching 40,000 stars on GitHub. For reference, in April 2022, the number was just 1,000.

To celebrate this achievement, developers rolled out a new version, 1.110, which brings several noteworthy updates and features to improve user experience and expand functionality.